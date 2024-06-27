Motorway police stop car on M6 because of window tints

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A new driver has had their vehicle prohibited after it was spotted being driven with a list of faults.

The Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) stopped the vehicle on the M6 Northbound, with CMPG officers quickly discovering it with bald tyres and an illegal window tint.

The windows were found to be illegally tinted

As well as the list of faults, the driver of the vehicle, who had been driving for less than 12 months, was found to be driving with no seatbelt.

On X, the CMPG said: "Vehicle stopped on the M6 NB for this vehicle due to the window tints.

"The driver decided that he didn’t want to wear a seatbelt and both rear tyres looked like this…shockingly a new driver who’s been driving for less than 12 months. Vehicle prohibited until it’s road legal."

The vehicle was prohibited after the tires were found to be bald

The CMPG have been approached for more information.

The incident has prompted a raft of responses from social media users who were surprised a driver had splashed out on tinted windows - but hadn't replaced his tyres.

One said: "Oddly can afford to get the windows tinted but not but some tyres. People have priorities all wrong!!"