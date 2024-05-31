Trains cancelled and delayed after tree falls on line in Stourbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway reported the issue at around 11.45am on Friday.

It said trains travelling between Kidderminster and Whitlocks End in Solihull will be subject to delays and cancellations.

The service stops at a number of well-used train stations along its route including Stourbridge Junction, Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis and Smethwick Galton Bridge.

The rail company wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that it was awaiting on National Rail to "assess the situation and advise".

It went on to apologise to customers for the disruption caused.