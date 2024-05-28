Revealed: Where Black Country drivers are most likely to run a red light

Data on road collisions due to disobeying a traffic signal was analysed to produce the ranking of fourth for Wolverhampton, behind Westminster in first and Doncaster and Bradford in second and third respectively.

Personal injury experts at Claims.co.uk analysed data from the Home Office on the number of road collisions caused by drivers disobeying an automatic traffic signal in 2022. The figures across 100 areas were compared to the population per 100,000 people to determine the final ranking.

Wolverhampton had 6.77 traffic collisions per 100,000 people with 17 collisions due to drivers disobeying a traffic signal in 2022.