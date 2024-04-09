Road closures: Almost a dozen for Shropshire drivers over the next fortnight

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A49, from 9pm March 24 to 6am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 both directions Marshbrook to Newington, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal, diversion via local authority network.

A49, from 9am March 25 to 3pm April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Bromfield both directions B4365 to A4113 jct, traffic signal closures for maintenance works.

A49, from 8.30am April 2 to 5.30pm April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Shrewsbury to Ludlow, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

A41, from 9pm April 2 to 5.30am May 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 both directions, junction 7 to M6, junction 10a, slip roads and lane closures for horticulture works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

A458, from 8pm March 25 to 6am May 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A483 both directions Mile End to Morda, carriageway and traffic signal closures for drainage upgrades, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

A41, from 9pm February 16 to 6am May 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 both directions, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closures, hard shoulder running, narrow lanes, and 50mph speed limit for structure maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A49, from 9.30am April 8 to 3.30pm April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Rockgreen to Bromfield, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

A49, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 northbound, Ashford Bowdler, Two Way traffic signals for works on behalf of Cadent Gas.

A5, from 9pm April 15 to 6am April 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound, A458 to Emstrey roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for communication works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

A5, from 9pm April 16 to 6am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Preston Island to Emstrey roundabout, carriageway closure and lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

*National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.