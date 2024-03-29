Widespread disruption expected for trains next week during fresh wave of industrial action

Members of train driver union Aslef have announced their intention to stage strike action on April 5.

No WMR services will operate on any route as a result.

In addition, members of Aslef have also announced their intention to stage industrial action in the form of an overtime ban on April 4, 6, 8 and 9.

Services will be subject to short-notice cancellation as a result.

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said: “It is disappointing that industrial action is continuing to affect passengers’ journeys.

"Passengers should check their journeys before setting out and plan ahead as services will be subject to disruption.

“Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.”

On April 4, 6, 8 and 9, buses will replace trains between Leamington Spa and Nuneaton via Coventry and there will be fewer services operating between Birmingham and Hereford.

There will also be fewer services operating between Birmingham and Shrewsbury and between Birmingham and Rugeley in the evening.

To stay up to date with how industrial action is impacting WMT services, visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/journey-planning/service-disruption/industrial-action