Express & Star
Close

M6 chaos following broken down HGV

A broken-down HGV caused morning chaos as commuters were hit with 30-minute delays.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Traffic was bought to a standstill due to a broken down HGV

Two lanes of four were closed on the busy M6 southbound between Junction 10A and Junction 10 Walsall, due to a broken-down HGV.

Road users were warned of approximately 4 miles of congestion on approach to the incident, adding about half an hour to journey times.

On X, National Highways West Midlands said: "Two lanes of four are closed on the M6 Southbound between J10A and J10 Walsall due to a broken down HGV.

"There is approximately four miles of congestion on approach which is adding about half an hour to the normal journey time."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular