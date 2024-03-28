M6 chaos following broken down HGV

Two lanes of four were closed on the busy M6 southbound between Junction 10A and Junction 10 Walsall, due to a broken-down HGV.

Road users were warned of approximately 4 miles of congestion on approach to the incident, adding about half an hour to journey times.

On X, National Highways West Midlands said: "Two lanes of four are closed on the M6 Southbound between J10A and J10 Walsall due to a broken down HGV.

"There is approximately four miles of congestion on approach which is adding about half an hour to the normal journey time."