Walsall Council given £500,000 to spend on updating pedestrian crossings

Walsall Council has announced that it has been awarded the full £500,000 grant it requested as part of the Traffic Signals Obsolescence Grant competitive process.

The council said the significant achievement underscores the council's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and ensuring the safety and efficiency of traffic management systems within the region.

The grant allocation comes as part of the broader initiative by the Department for Transport (DfT) to address the obsolescence of traffic signal systems across the country and Walsall Council's successful bid reflects its proactive approach to securing funding for vital infrastructure projects that benefit the local community.

As part of a comprehensive two-year investment programme, nine pedestrian crossings and three WIG wag signal installations outside fire stations will be replaced.

The identified locations for pedestrian crossings include Moxley Road near Sandwell Avenue, Lower Rushall Street near Intown Row, Lichfield Street near Lichfield House, Broadway near Birmingham Road, Aldridge Bypass near Westfield Drive, Leamore Lane near Mary Elliot School and Moxley High Street near Castle View Road.

Other sites include Wolverhampton Street near Townend Street, Sneyd Lane near Chepstow Road, while the identified WIG wag signals include, Blue Lane West Fire Station, Northgate Aldridge Fire Station and Clarkes Lane Willenhall Fire Station.

Councillor Kerry Murphy, portfolio holder for Street Pride at Walsall Council, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the full £500,000 grant for traffic signals modernisation.

"The initiative builds upon the council's existing investment program and is projected to save an additional 16,000 kWh of electricity and reduce carbon emissions by 14 tonnes per year.

"This significant investment underscores Walsall Council's dedication to promoting sustainable and efficient traffic management solutions. “

The funding, to be allocated over the next two financial years, presents an opportunity for the council to implement strategic improvements to its traffic signal infrastructure.

For more information about the Traffic Signal Obsolescence Grant and Green Light Fund allocations, go to gov.uk/government/publications/traffic-signal-obsolescence-grant-and-green-light-fund-allocations/traffic-signal-obsolescence-grant-and-green-light-fund-allocations