Motorcyclist dies after van crash in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash involving a stationary van and a motorcyclist on Federation Road, Burslem at around 11.41pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a BASICS emergency doctor, however, despite administering advanced life support, nothing more could be done to save the man, who was confirmed deceased.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival we found a man who was the motorcyclist. Ambulance staff immediately administered advanced life support to him at the scene.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased."