M6 shut following 'serious multiple-vehicle' collision

The incident was first reported at 9.42am with emergency services rushing to the scene between Junction 14 and Junction 13 on the M6 Southbound in Staffordshire.

On arrival, emergency services discovered a multi-vehicle collision, which resulted in a significant fuel spillage.

National Highways West Midlands announced on X: "The M6 in Staffordshire is CLOSED southbound between J14 (Stafford) and J13 (Dunston) due to a serious multi-vehicle collision which has resulted in a significant fuel spillage.

"All emergency services are in attendance."

At 10.15am, National Highways West Midlands announced that the motorway remains closed, with police beginning to turn around traffic from the rear of the queue.

The group added: "Police have already begun to start turning around traffic from the rear of the queue.

"Please await instruction."