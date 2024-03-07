Elderly man dies following two-car crash

The crash happened at around 6am on Thursday on the B4086 Wellesborne Road just to the east of Alveston.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, and The Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, ambulance crews found one car that had suffered very significant damage. Members of the public were providing the driver with basic life support.

"Ambulance crews took over providing advanced clinical care, but sadly, it was not possible to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

The vehicles collided on the usually busy road during rush hour, the driver of the other car was unhurt.