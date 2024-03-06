Watch: Wolverhampton's rail users react as train ticket prices rise once again

The move has been criticised by regular train commuters who say the service is 'unreliable' and that, if anything, tickets should be cheaper.

February 3 marked the beginning of the price hike which saw the cost of train tickets rise by 4.9 per cent, despite rail cancellations being among the highest levels in 10 years.

In the year leading up to that date, figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) show that the equivalent of 3.9 per cent of services in England and Wales were cancelled – narrowly better than the worst figure recorded of 4.1 per cent in 2014.

A train from Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury, which would normally cost £12.80 without a railcard, will now cost £13.42 one-way. For a trip to London from Wolverhampton, one person will be forking out around £237 to get there and back.

Holly Fawdrey, a journalism student at the University of Wolverhampton, said even an extra 50p 'adds a lot on' to every journey, and that investing in monthly ticket would be a more affordable option in the long run.