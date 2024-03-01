New airline to fly to Birmingham

It is the Lufthansa Group's newest airline and will be operating from Munich.

It will gradually expand its network and offer destinations across Europe.

40 Airbus A220-300 aircraft have been ordered for the new airline.

By strengthening the short-haul network it will improve the Lufthansa Group's market position and the planned growth of Lufthansa long-haul routes.

The first two of four Airbus A319 aircraft to be deployed this year have already been painted in the new Lufthansa City livery.

Flights will be available to book from the end of April via the Lufthansa Group sales channels.