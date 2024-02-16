'Substantial' M6 fuel spill closes lanes and causes long delays for drivers

Lanes two and three of the northbound carriageway within junction 8 (the M5 interchange) have been closed since 3.44am.

National Highways described it as a "substantial spillage", with a spokesperson saying: "Teams are diligently working in a coordinated effort to address the situation promptly, focusing on clearing the spillage and mitigating the need for extensive resurfacing."

Drivers are being advised to plan their journeys with work affecting rush hour traffic and likely to cause "significant delays".

As of 7.30am, AA Traffic was reporting queues reaching junction 6, with National Highways warning of 30-minute delays shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, a service station on the M5 remained closed on Friday morning, 36 hours after a separate fuel spill.

The southbound Frankley Services between junctions 3 and 4 was closed shortly before 9pm on Wednesday due to the spill.

National Highways said it expected the closure to remain into Friday afternoon.