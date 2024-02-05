What roadworks on busy route look like as three-month closure gets under way
Images taken by the Express & Star show the current state of roadworks that have forced a usually busy road to close for three months.
Works on the A448 Kidderminster Road started on Wednesday, January 31, marking the beginning of a three-month project to replace waterworks in the area.
The works will see a 24/7 road closure be put into place for three months, with plans for the route to reopen in May.
The closure comes as the works were originally abandoned in May 2023, after a road worker was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle.