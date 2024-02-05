Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after M6 Toll crash released on bail

Police were called to the southbound carriageway, between junctions T6 for Brownhills and Burntwood and T5 for Lichfield, just after 11.50pm on January 30, to reports that a Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a barrier.

A woman in her late teens, who was a passenger in the car at the time of the incident, was conveyed to hospital by ambulance crew. She has since been discharged.

A 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, who police believe was the driver of the car, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, drug driving, dangerous driving, driving without a license, kidnap, driving without insurance and assault by beating.

He was questioned in custody and has since been released on conditional police bail with strict restrictions whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Staffordshire Police say officers are "still keen" to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or those with dashcam footage of the area at the time.

People with information should contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101, quoting incident 783 of January 30.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.