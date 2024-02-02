Major disruptions following road traffic collision

The warning comes following an incident on the A4040 Aston Lane and B4140 Witton Road Island, which caused major disruptions to regular traffic flow.

The incident was first reported at 6.03pm, with West Midlands Roads warning road users to consider alternative routes.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "A4040 Aston Lane / B4140 Witton Road Island. Road traffic collision. The road is passable for smaller vehicles.

"HGVs and buses may face challenges accessing Witton Road towards Witton Station. Expect delays and consider alternative routes."

National Express West Midlands said diversions are in place for the Number 7 service, which will divert from the city via Aston Lane, Wellhead Lane, Aldridge Road and College Road.

On X, NX West Midlands said: "Due to a lorry is blocking the roundabout Aston Lane, Witton, 7 will be diverting from city only via: Aston Lane, Wellhead Lane, Aldridge Road and College Road.

"Sorry for this disruption."

The road continues to be passable for smaller vehicles, however, HGV's and buses may face challenges.

Emergency services have been approached for more information.