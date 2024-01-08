Improvement work set to begin on A38 in Bromsgrove in £50m project

Site clearance and preparatory works are set to get underway on the A38 as part of the Bromsgrove Route Enhancement Programme, which has a total cost of just over £50m.

Initial works on two schemes, which form part of the programme, are set to be undertaken by Worcestershire County Council at the Buntsford Drive and Sherwood Rood roundabouts and at Oakalls roundabout.

During the week commencing January 15, temporary site cabins will be put in place in the layby on the A38 near to Buntsford Drive.

Work to clear vegetation adjacent to the A38 Redditch Road and Stoke Road is expected to take place towards the end of the month.

Meanwhile, on the week commencing January 22, work is set to begin on the Oakalls roundabout which will see the removal of central pedestrian islands.

Councillor Marc Bayliss, cabinet member with responsibility for economy, infrastructure and skills said: "I am excited to announce that the construction of the A38 project is starting this month.

"This is an essential project for the people of Bromsgrove and will improve traffic flow making journey times shorter and more reliable.

"Local residents will also benefit from improved walking and cycling facilities including new crossings.

"This significant programme will help improve everyday journeys around Bromsgrove, easing traffic for local people, as well as boosting the local economy."

The more than £50m project is being funded with the help of the Department for Transport, who are committing to provide just over £43m, with the remainder coming from local developer contributions.

The current phase of the A38 Bromsgrove Route Enhancement Programme is made up of 11 schemes delivering congestion relief, active travel improvements and improvements to public transport infrastructure.

For more information and more updates, go to worcestershire.gov.uk/council-services/travel-and-highways/major-infrastructure-improvements/road-improvements/a38