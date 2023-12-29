A34 in Stafford and Cannock set for £9 million improvement works

With finance made available by the Government's Levelling Up Fund, Stafford and Cannock will see a walking and cycling route built next to the A34, as well as a range of road repairs.

As part of the upgrade scheme, repairs will also take place in the new year, seeing street light replacements and drainage works take place between Weeping Cross and Queensville, in Stafford, in early January, ahead of main works set to begin in the spring.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Councillor David Williams said: "The A34 project will bring considerable improvements along the A34 in Stafford and Cannock, with the main project getting underway in the spring.

Temporary traffic management will be put into place during the early work period. Investigation works will also take place between 7.30pm and 6am. The street light replacements will be carried out during off-peak, restricted daytime hours.

Mr Williams continued: "Unfortunately, temporary traffic management will be needed, though this will be done overnight and off-peak to minimise disruption.

"We’d ask that people allow additional travel time if travelling on this section of road during the works period and apologise in advance for any inconvenience."