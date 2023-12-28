Plans for new road restrictions at busy Wolverhampton junction delayed after opposition

Wolverhampton Council wanted to implement the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) at a busy crossroads in Tettenhall where Henwood Road and Lower Street meet the A41 Tettenhall Road, with no right turns implemented on both roads meeting the A41.

But six Conservative councillors from the Tettenhall Wightwick and Tettenhall Regis wards have continuously opposed the scheme.

They recently hosted a meeting for affected residents to raise their concerns with around 100 people in attendance – this then sparked another meeting between councillors and council officers.

It resulted in the TRO consultation being extended for one week, with a new end date of January 12 now in place.