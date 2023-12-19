West Midlands Metro announces fare increase for 2024

The metro will increase fares for the first time since June last year, but says it is "committed" to offering "affordable travel" across the region.

The increase is expected to come into effect from January 2.

It will see an adult single Zones 1-4 ticket, which covers a journey from Birmingham city centre to Wolverhampton, rise 20p from £6.50 to £6.70.

The fare increase will also see a weekly 'all zones' ticket rise by £1.20, coming in at £25.30.

Michael Reading-Skilton, head of commercial at West Midlands Metro, said: "While other transport operators have significantly increased fares in recent years, we reduced some of ours, and implemented a 'fares freeze' in 2023.

"This has made a real difference to our customers while boosting the popularity of the tram network.

"As we gear up for further expansion customers will see an increase in service frequency and the number of trams in the fleet.

"This fare review supports our continued commitment to provide and deliver a reliable and sustainable service that offers one of the most environmentally friendly ways to travel in the region."

For full details on ticket prices, visit westmidlandsmetro.com/.