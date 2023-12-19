The incident happened on the A456 Hagley Road West at Wolverhampton Road, and has seen one lane blocked entering Birmingham.

The incident was first reported at around 8am on Tuesday, with drivers reporting of heavy disruptions to regular traffic flow.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "A456 Hagley Road West at Wolverhampton Road. Multi-vehicle road traffic collision. Lane blocked heading towards the city.

"Police, fire and ambulance services are on the scene. Allow extra time to travel or consider alternative routes."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.