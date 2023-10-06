Motorway brought to standstill due to debris with long delays

M5 Junction 4A near to the debris

Commuters are being warned of delays of around 20 minutes and congestion around two miles long after debris was scattered across the M5 motorway.

Traffic was stopped in both directions while National Highways officers clean the area, with National Highways warning travellers to plan ahead.

National Highways announced the issue on Twitter: "Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the link road from the M5 J4A south to M42 north near Bromsgrove due to debris in the carriageway.

"National Highways traffic officers are on scene and working to clear the carriageway. Delays of 20 minutes and approx. 2 miles of congestion."

National Highways announced that lane one of two has reopened, with delays still set at around minutes.