West Midlands rail services disrupted after 'disturbance' on train

By Ian Harvey

Rail passengers in the West Midlands were hit by disrupted services on Saturday after passengers caused a disturbance on a train.

West Midlands Railway said trouble had broken out on a train between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge Junction.

It said trains between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge Junction had been cancelled, with all lines disrupted.

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the Telford office.

