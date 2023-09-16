West Midlands rail services disrupted after 'disturbance' on train

West Midlands Railway said trouble had broken out on a train between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge Junction.
It said trains between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge Junction had been cancelled, with all lines disrupted.
📢 Problems reported— West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) September 16, 2023
🚧 Cancellations to services between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge Junction: Due to passengers causing a disturbance on a train between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge Junction all lines are disrupted.
