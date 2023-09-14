Teenage boy dies in Staffordshire after collision between HGV and cyclist

The teenage boy was confirmed dead at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Shobnall Road and Wellington Street in Burton at 8.27am, after a collision between a bicycle and a white Renault lorry.

They sent one ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car, but sadly the teenager was confirmed dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specially-trained officers from Staffordshire Police.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered the cyclist, a teenage male, had suffered multiple serious injuries in the collision.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The lorry driver, a man, was assessed for the effects of shock before being discharged at the scene.”

Staffordshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and a spokesperson for the force said: "We understand the distress this incident has caused amongst those who saw what happened and within the local community.

"Our thoughts and condolences are very much with the boy’s friends and family at this deeply traumatic time.

"Collision investigators are working hard to establish the events leading up to the collision and have been speaking to witnesses as part of their enquiries, including the driver of the lorry who stayed at the scene.

"We are particularly keen to speak to witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

"Contact us by calling 101, quoting incident 140 of 13 September, or message us using Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk.