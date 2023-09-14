Firefighters extinguish car fire on M6 Northbound in Walsall

The blaze was extinguished by West Midlands Fire Service.

The fire service responded to the incident near the Junction 10 Northbound exit shortly after 8.30am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 8.30am on Thursday (14 September), we responded to an incident on the M6 Northbound between Junctions 9 and 10.

"A fire engine from Wednesbury and a fire engine from Bloxwich responded, crewed by 10 firefighters.

"This was a car fire on the sliproad at junction 10 on the M6. A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire.

"The road was closed whilst crews worked at the scene, but re-opened a short time later. We left the incident at 9.03am."