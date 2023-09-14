Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Firefighters extinguish car fire on M6 Northbound in Walsall

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallTransportPublished: Comments

Firefighters have extinguished a car which was on fire on the M6 Northbound in Walsall this morning.

The blaze was extinguished by West Midlands Fire Service.
The blaze was extinguished by West Midlands Fire Service.

The fire service responded to the incident near the Junction 10 Northbound exit shortly after 8.30am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 8.30am on Thursday (14 September), we responded to an incident on the M6 Northbound between Junctions 9 and 10.

"A fire engine from Wednesbury and a fire engine from Bloxwich responded, crewed by 10 firefighters.

"This was a car fire on the sliproad at junction 10 on the M6. A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire.

"The road was closed whilst crews worked at the scene, but re-opened a short time later. We left the incident at 9.03am."

The incident blocked the carriageway which has since been reopened.

Transport
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News