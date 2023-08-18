'Police incident' at Snow Hill station causing train, bus and road delays

Snow Hil Railway Station

Rail services into the Black Country from Snow Hill Railway Station have been suspended and roads have been closed around the busy station.

West Midlands Police tweeted at 7.27pm: "We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Livery Street at Snow Hill.

"We have put in place a number of road closures. St Chads Queensway heading out of the city is currently closed as is St Chads Queensway at its junction with Livery Street. Please avoid the area."

West Midlands Railway tweeted: "Cancellations to services at Birmingham Snow Hill: Due to trespassers on the railway at Birmingham Snow Hill all lines will be blocked.

"Valid rail tickets/passes will be accepted on local NX West Midlands bus routes until the line has reopened."

Trains to and from Smethwick Galton Bridge, Langley, Rowley Regis, Cradley Heath, Old Hill, Lye and Stourbridge are all effected. The problems were still ongoing at 7.50pm.

Rail replacement buses which were due to depart from Snow Hill Railway Station are now departing from Grand Central due to the incident.

National Express West Midlands announced buses will be accepting rail tickets until the problem is sorted out.

NX West Midlands tweeted: "Rail ticket acceptance update. National Express Bus is currently accepting rail tickets on any service that serves the Snow Hill line."

However, buses have also been rerouted due to the incident.

National Express West Midlands tweeted: "Service disruption. Due to police incident on Snow Hill #Birmingham all services serving Livery Street and Colmore Row are diverting into city.

"Staff on the ground at the locations will assist you to direct you to where your service will pick up from. Apologies."

⚠️ BLACK COUNTRY TRAVEL NEWS⚠️ 18/08 18:50 delays to rail services through B'ham Snow Hill due to a police incident. NX West Midlands buses accepting rail tickets: 9 S'bridge Interchange stand H, X10 Cradley Heath stand F.

From B'ham, Colmore Row stand SH2 for 9/X10 from city — Phil Tonks (@PhilTonks2) August 18, 2023

However, roads around Snow Hill have also been closed due to the incident.

West Midlands Roads tweeted: "A38 Queensway tunnel into city Birmingham. Police incident at Snow Hill car park. Tunnel closed."

However, West Midlands Metro, which runs past Snow Hill Station has reported services are still running between Wolverhampton and Edgbaston Village.

However, earlier this evening trams were stopped from running from Grand Central due to a police incident.