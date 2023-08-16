Trams not running between Wolverhampton and Birmingham due to vital works

Normal service will resume from midday on Wednesday.
A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Changes to service on August 20th.
"Due to essential power systems upgrade, trams will be unable to run between Wolverhampton St Georges and Edgbaston Village before 12 midday.
"A normal service will resume to all stops from 12:00 midday onwards."
Meanwhile, Pipers Row in Wolverhampton remains closed until Friday as part of the work required to open the £50 million Metro link from St George’s down Pipers Row to Railway Plaza.