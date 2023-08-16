Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trams not running between Wolverhampton and Birmingham due to vital works

By Emma Walker WolverhamptonTransportPublished: Comments

Trams are not running between Wolverhampton and Birmingham due to vital work.

Normal service will resume from midday on Wednesday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Changes to service on August 20th.

"Due to essential power systems upgrade, trams will be unable to run between Wolverhampton St Georges and Edgbaston Village before 12 midday.

"A normal service will resume to all stops from 12:00 midday onwards."

Meanwhile, Pipers Row in Wolverhampton remains closed until Friday as part of the work required to open the £50 million Metro link from St George’s down Pipers Row to Railway Plaza.

Transport
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Birmingham

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News