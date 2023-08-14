Shocking CCTV footage shows man letting toddlers play on railway tracks as train approaches

The clip is among several incidents in a CCTV compilation released by Network Rail, showing people risking their lives at footpath level crossings in Worcestershire and the West Midlands.
Disturbing CCTV footage shows a man letting two children play on live railway lines while one of the toddlers exclaims: "There's a train coming!"
