Shocking CCTV footage shows man letting toddlers play on railway tracks as train approaches

Premium
By Eleanor LawsonTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Disturbing CCTV footage shows a man letting two children play on live railway lines while one of the toddlers exclaims: "There's a train coming!"

A man looks at his phone while two children play on the live railway lines. Photo: Network Rail.
The clip is among several incidents in a CCTV compilation released by Network Rail, showing people risking their lives at footpath level crossings in Worcestershire and the West Midlands.

