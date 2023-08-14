Rail services hit by delays after police incident

Officers from British Transport Police were called to an incident at Northfield Station

Services heading out of Birmingham New Street on the Cross City Line on Monday evening were halted after reports of police dealing with an incident at Northfield.

The incident, which was reported at around 6pm, saw services to and from Lichfield Trent Valley cancelled or delayed and passengers told to find alternative transport, such as through public transport and in taxis.

West Midlands Railway said that disruption was expected to last until around 7.15pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Police are onsite at Northfield to deal with an issue.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 19:15 today (14 August).

"We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident.

"To see how this might affect you, please use the Live Departures and Arrivals or plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner."

It was later announced by West Midlands Railway at around 6.40pm that the incident had ended and the line had reopened.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "The line has reopened, there may be short notice alterations while we work to put the train service back in place."