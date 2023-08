Motorists drive on the hard shoulder of one of the busiest stretches of motorway in Britain between junctions 3 and 7 of the M42

HS2 is demolishing a bridge across the M42 between Junctions 6 and 7 and to ensure the safety of the workforce.

The road will be fully closed in both directions with the closure starting on Friday, August 11 at 9pm and lasting until Monday, August 14, at 6am.