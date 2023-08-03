Airport on track with net carbon journey

The travel hub reduced carbon emissions within its direct control by 27 per cent in 2021-2022 according to its sustainability update for 2021 to 2023.
Nick Barton, the airport's chief executive, said: “While we have made some great progress, we are not complacent. There is still a long way to go. We remain focused on delivering our 10-year plan for low-carbon growth and becoming a net zero carbon airport by 2033.”
It has achieved Level 3 (Optimisation) Airport Carbon Accreditation from the Airport Council International Europe, which brings its decarbonising activities under the ACI’s framework of scrutiny benchmarked against other airports worldwide.
The airport reduced water consumption by 10 per cent in 2022/23 compared to 2019-2020.