Airport on track with net carbon journey

Birmingham Airport

The travel hub reduced carbon emissions within its direct control by 27 per cent in 2021-2022 according to its sustainability update for 2021 to 2023.

Nick Barton, the airport's chief executive, said: “While we have made some great progress, we are not complacent. There is still a long way to go. We remain focused on delivering our 10-year plan for low-carbon growth and becoming a net zero carbon airport by 2033.”

It has achieved Level 3 (Optimisation) Airport Carbon Accreditation from the Airport Council International Europe, which brings its decarbonising activities under the ACI’s framework of scrutiny benchmarked against other airports worldwide.