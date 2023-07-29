Traffic unable to moo-ve on M6 after cows get onto carriageway

Cows on the M6 near Stoke. Photo: National Highways

No crashes involving the cows have been reported, however National Highways has said the motorway is blocked in both directions near Stoke in Staffordshire, between junctions 15 and 16.

In a statement, the agency said: "Cows have found their way onto the carriageway and represent a significant risk to traffic.

"We are in the process of securing them. There are long delays in both directions."

Responding to a motorist stuck in the queues, a spokesperson added: "We're contacting the farmer whose land would border the motorway. They are best placed to come and move the herd back into a secure area.

"We can't say how long traffic will be stopped for at this time."