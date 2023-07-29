Notification Settings

Traffic unable to moo-ve on M6 after cows get onto carriageway

Traffic is struggling to moo-ve on the M6 this morning after cows found their way onto the carriageway.

Cows on the M6 near Stoke. Photo: National Highways

No crashes involving the cows have been reported, however National Highways has said the motorway is blocked in both directions near Stoke in Staffordshire, between junctions 15 and 16.

In a statement, the agency said: "Cows have found their way onto the carriageway and represent a significant risk to traffic.

"We are in the process of securing them. There are long delays in both directions."

Responding to a motorist stuck in the queues, a spokesperson added: "We're contacting the farmer whose land would border the motorway. They are best placed to come and move the herd back into a secure area.

"We can't say how long traffic will be stopped for at this time."

AA Traffic is showing queues of around two-and-a-half miles in both directions.

