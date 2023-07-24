Notification Settings

Crash involving three lorries on M6 leads to huge queues in both directions

A stretch of the M6 was brought to a standstill on Monday afternoon after three lorries collided.

Two tankers invovled in the three lorry incident along the M6

The HGVs crashed on the northbound carriageway between Junction 13 (Dunston Interchange) and Junction 14 (Stafford) at around 1pm, leading to traffic being stopped on both carriageways.

National Highways initially reported delays of 30 minutes and growing with at least 11 miles of traffic building up.

On Twitter, National Highways wrote: "Traffic has been STOPPED in both directions on the M6 in Staffordshire between J13 (DunstonInterchange) and J14 (Stafford) due to a collision involving three lorries.

"Emergency services are in attendance. There's already a 30-minute delay on approach."

An image showed the three lorries, including two tankers, stranded in the third and fourth lanes of the motorway.

Emergency services are also on the scene.

Shortly after 2pm, National Highways said two lanes remained closed heading north but all southbound lanes were open again.

However, delays were 90 minutes heading north and 60 minutes southbound.

Emergency services have been approached for comment.

