Evening disruption for Metro users on Tuesday and Wednesday

West Midlands Metro tweeted that essential repair work to overhead lines between Wednesbury and Bradley Lane will restrict trams from 8pm tonight and Wednesday.

There will be no services between Wednesbury Parkway and Wolverhampton St George's, with services only running from Wednesbury Parkway towards Birmingham as far as Edgbaston Village. The last service to Edgbaston Village will depart at 8pm.

⚠️Changes to service on the 18 and 19 of July:



ℹ️ Essential repair work to overhead lines betwen Wednesbury and Bradley Lane



🚋From 20:00 on these dates - No services between Wednesbury Parkway and Wolverhampton St George's



Full details 👉https://t.co/hIUAgVsBnF pic.twitter.com/ccJ2SQAdp6 — West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) July 18, 2023

Metro tickets and passes will be accepted on: National Express bus service number 79 between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury and West Midlands Railway train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.