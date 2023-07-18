Notification Settings

Evening disruption for Metro users on Tuesday and Wednesday

By Paul Jenkins

There will be more disruption for West Midlands Metro users on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 13/02/2020..Pics of Centenary Square, Birmingham, and new fountain, work on Symphony Hall, and new Metro stop..

West Midlands Metro tweeted that essential repair work to overhead lines between Wednesbury and Bradley Lane will restrict trams from 8pm tonight and Wednesday.

There will be no services between Wednesbury Parkway and Wolverhampton St George's, with services only running from Wednesbury Parkway towards Birmingham as far as Edgbaston Village. The last service to Edgbaston Village will depart at 8pm.

Metro tickets and passes will be accepted on: National Express bus service number 79 between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury and West Midlands Railway train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

Normal service will resume from the start of service on Thursday.

