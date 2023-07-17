Notification Settings

M6 stretch closed after lorry hits bridge leaving machinery strewn across carriageway

By Daniel WaltonTransportPublished: Comments

Drivers have been warned to expect delays of up to 45 minutes following a lorry hit a bridge.

The incident which has closed a section of the M6

A stretch of the northbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 4 has been closed as a result of the collision which occurred shortly after 1.20pm.

Drivers have been warned to expect heavy delays, with delay times increasing on approach.

National Highways warned of delays of 45 minutes.

In a statement, the agency said: "At approximately 1.23pm this afternoon a HGV transporting large plant machinery has struck a bridge on the M6. The collision has resulted in the plant machinery falling from the trailer coming to rest on its side across the carriageway.

"Bridge inspections and a complex recovery process will be required prior to reopening. National Highways resources are in attendance assisting with traffic management at the scene.

"Due to the complex nature of the incident we are currently unable provide an estimated reopening time."

Emergency Services have been approached for comment.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

