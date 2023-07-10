Transport bosses announce changes to bus tickets across West Midlands

Transport for West Midlands worked with bus operators, local authorities and community leaders to bring in the changes.

It said research had revealed that the bus ticketing range and fare structure were too complicated and acted as a barrier to understanding and accessing bus travel.

The public body, which is responsible for co-ordinating transport services in the region, said the nBus range will make it easier for customers to find and buy the right ticket for their travel.

It is now the only ticket range available for customers to use for travel on any bus in the region.

A one-day nBus ticket, costing £4.50, allows unlimited travel on all buses, all day in the West Midlands area.

It comes after National Express West Midlands confirmed it will continue to participate in the Government’s £2 single fare cap until the end of October.

The fare for a National Express West Midlands all-day ticket went up 50p from £4 to £4.50 on July 3, but anyone doing two journeys in a day can pay £4 under the Government's extended scheme.

Cheaper tickets for people taking the bus had been due to expire in June.