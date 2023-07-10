Notification Settings

Transport bosses announce changes to bus tickets across West Midlands

By Lisa O'Brien

Transport bosses have announced a reform of the bus network in the West Midlands to 'simplify' fares and ticket ranges.

Transport for West Midlands worked with bus operators, local authorities and community leaders to bring in the changes.

It said research had revealed that the bus ticketing range and fare structure were too complicated and acted as a barrier to understanding and accessing bus travel.

The public body, which is responsible for co-ordinating transport services in the region, said the nBus range will make it easier for customers to find and buy the right ticket for their travel.

It is now the only ticket range available for customers to use for travel on any bus in the region.

A one-day nBus ticket, costing £4.50, allows unlimited travel on all buses, all day in the West Midlands area.

It comes after National Express West Midlands confirmed it will continue to participate in the Government’s £2 single fare cap until the end of October.

The fare for a National Express West Midlands all-day ticket went up 50p from £4 to £4.50 on July 3, but anyone doing two journeys in a day can pay £4 under the Government's extended scheme.

Cheaper tickets for people taking the bus had been due to expire in June.

For more information visit tfwm.org.uk/campaigns/any-bus-any-day-any-time

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

