HS2 construction work closes stretch of the M42 until Monday

The new HS2 bridge across the M42

This will allow HS2 contractors Balfour Beatty VINCI to work on new bridge installed over last Christmas and New Year.

Work will continue despite the rain and thunderstorms yellow weather warning.

National Highways tweeted this morning: (Saturday): "M42 remains closed in both ways between J9 and J10 for parapets to be installed on the new bridge over the motorway as part of HS2 works.

"Work is proceeding well despite some rain."

Work needed to be done include surveys of the bridge and drainage system, installing monitoring equipment, installing parapets and safety barriers on the bridge and completing safety barrier maintenance.

The 12,600 ton bridge will carry the high-speed railway line across the carriageway north of Lea Marston and Curdworth in Warwickshire.

A clearly signed diversion route is in place over the weekend with advance warning signs to inform motorists of the closure. The northbound diversion between J9 and J10 will direct road users along the A446, A38 and A5 roads.

The southbound diversion between J10 and J9 will direct road users along the A5, A38 and A446 roads.

A spokesman for HS2 warned drivers not to follow the directions of Satnavs.

He said: "There is a low bridge at Piccadilly (Kingsbury) that is unsuitable for HGVS. Please follow the signed diversion route. Do not follow sat navs.