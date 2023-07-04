Notification Settings

Four cars damaged in smash on Wolverhampton supermarket car park

By Paul JenkinsPennTransportPublished:

Damage was caused to four cars after a collision outside a Wolverhampton supermarket.

Vehicle involved in an accident outside Tesco Express this morning
The accident happened in the car park of Tesco Express, on Penn Road, Penn Manor, at around 11am on Tuesday.

Images posted on a Penn Online Facebook page show the bumper of a White Kia car embedded into another vehicle which is crashed into a trolley bay.

Another picture shows the Kia minus the back bumper and there is also damage to the front of a silver car.

Comments on the page suggested they were no clearer to establishing what had happened.

Lisa Ford commented her friend was in one of the cars and she was shaken up.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed they were not called to attend to the incident.

