Train cancellations and delays due to signalling fault

By Emma Walker

Train passengers are facing delays due to a signalling fault between Worcester Foregate Street and Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Fewer trains are able to run on all lines with cancellations to services taking place.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Cancellations to services between Worcester Foregate Street and Stratford-Upon-Avon. Due to a fault with the signalling system between Worcester Foregate Street and Stratford-Upon-Avon fewer trains are able to run on all lines."

A passenger stuck on a train near Birmingham Moor Street for more than an hour said: “This is the third time I’ve experienced major delays in the last four journeys I’ve taken by train.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Avanti, West Midlands or any other operator - none of them seem to be able run a service without something going wrong.

“It’s extremely frustrating and they’ve got to get on top of it, or no one will use the trains any more.”

