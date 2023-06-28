List of new and ongoing road closures in Wolverhampton, Black Country and Staffordshire

National Highways manage motorways and A-roads so smaller roads aren't included in the list.

The most recent list of road closures contains roads looked after by National Highways only.

Some of the roadworks will cause minor delays of around 10 minutes or less, while others may add an extra 30 minutes to the journey.

Here is a list of new and ongoing road closures in Wolverhampton, the Black Country and South Staffordshire.

Wolverhampton road closures

• A4510, from 6am April 11 to 5pm August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 / A4510 westbound, junction 2, 24 hr Lane closure for, junction development works.

Walsall road closures

• M6, from 9pm April 11 to 6am December 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 9 to junction 10A, lane closures and slip road carriageway closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.

• M6, from 9pm June 26 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct 10a to jct 10, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A5, from 9pm July 1 to 6am July 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Hanney Hay to Wall roundabout, not including Muckley Corner roundabout, Lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing and carriageway works.

• M6, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct eight to M5 southbound, link, Lane and slip road carriageway closures for technology works.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

Sandwell road closures

• M6, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct eight to M5 southbound, link, Lane and slip road carriageway closures for technology works.

• M5, from 9pm July 5 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, link to M6 southbound, lane and link road carriageway closures for technology works.

Stafford road closures

• A50, from 9pm June 12 to midnight, August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A50 eastbound and westbound, Blythe Bridge, lane closures and carriageway closure to utility works on behalf of Cadent Gas.

• A34, from 9pm June 26 to 6am July 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 16 to jct 13 and exit and entry slip closures at jct 15 and jct 13, Lane and slip road carriageway closures for signage works.

• A34, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct to jct 15, Lane and carriageway closure for barrier works.

• A34, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct 13 to jct 15, lane closures for horticulture works.

South Staffordshire road closures

• A449, from 8.30am June 5 to 5.30pm June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 both directions Gailey Island to M54 J2, lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• M6, from 4pm June 2 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 13 to jct 12, lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A449, from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 northbound, between Four Ashes and Gailey, lane closure for inspection/survey works.

• M6, from 9pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 10a to jct 10, lane closures for barrier safety repairs.

• A449, from 9pm June 30 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct 12 exit slip, carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A449, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A449 both directions from M54 jct two to Gailey roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

• A449, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 eastbound, M54, junction 1 entry slip, carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A5, from 8pm July 4 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watling Street between Four Crosses and Woodlands and Oak Lanes, multi-way traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• A449, from 9pm July 7 to 6am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 westbound, jct one exit slip, carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

Cannock Chase road closures