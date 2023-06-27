Notification Settings

Passengers can beat ticket price rise next week as bus operator to continue with £2 single fare cap

By Lisa O'Brien

Passengers can beat the rise in ticket prices next week as bus operator National Express West Midlands has confirmed it will continue to participate in the Government’s £2 single fare cap until the end of October.

A National Express West Midlands bus. Photo: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd
The fare for a National Express West Midlands all-day ticket is going up 50p from £4 to £4.50 from Monday, July 3, while a weekly pass will be £17, a £2 increase from £15 currently.

Although this will affect passengers doing three or more journeys a day, the continued participation in the Government’s scheme until October 31 means anyone doing two journeys in a day will pay £4.

The Government initiative, which first launched in January as part of the its Help for Households scheme, has been warmly received by customers across the region, with six million National Express West Midlands passengers taking advantage of the single fare offer.

Passengers using contactless will find their fare cap is automatically applied as long as they tap on with the same card or device and use the same operator.

A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands said: “We recognise the challenges that household budgets are facing at the moment so we’re pleased to confirm we’re participating in the Government’s extended £2 fare scheme.

"This will mean customers across the West Midlands can beat the July 3 fare rises.

"If they do just two journeys a day and pay by contactless, their fare will be capped at £4, making sure they never overpay.

“We’re on our customers’ side and continue to work hard to provide great value bus travel on our comprehensive network, making it even easier for customers to ditch the car and switch to the bus.”

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: “I am really pleased that National Express West Midlands has agreed to maintain the £2 cap, helping to partially offset next week’s fare rises after six years of fares being frozen.

“Buses are the backbone of public transport in the West Midlands with 200 million journeys a year, and so we absolutely must protect our existing bus network from deep cuts.

"But we have to do it in a way that protects people’s pockets as best as possible during these incredibly challenging cost of living times.

“The £2 single fare cap helps do exactly that, and I will continue to work with National Express West Midlands to keep fares low and improve services across the region.”

Lisa O'Brien

