M6 collision leaves lane closed and long queues forming

Lanes one, two, three were initially shut between junctions 10A and 10, with delays of over 30 minutes along with four miles of congestion.
Two lanes have since reopened as traffic officers are at the scene and a recovery is en-route.
The West Midlands Roads Twitter account has reported stranded lorry in the carriageway.
Only one lane remains closed on the #M6 southbound between J10A #M54 and J10 #Wolverhampton #Walsall following a collision.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) June 26, 2023
Traffic officers are on scene, recovery is en route.
Delays remain at least 30 minutes above usual journey times with 4 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/THNbT2YN2j
AA Traffic News has been showing queues stretching back towards junction 11 of the M6 and junction 1 of the eastbound carriageway of the M54.