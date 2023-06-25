Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

M5 lanes closed due to overturned vehicle as delays build up

By Emma Walker TransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Three of four lanes are closed on the M5 in Worcestershire due to an overturned vehicle.

It has happened on the southbound carriageway between Junction 4A and Junction 5.

Delays are building of up to one hour on the approach to the crash as of 2.45pm.

Transport
News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News