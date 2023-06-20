Dudley roads resurfaced and repainted as councillor says "we want to do things properly"

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services.

Cinder Bank in Netherton, Mucklow Hill in Halesowen, and Delph Road in Brierley Hill are three of the six major roads that have been re-laid.

Work was also done by highways crews at St Peters Road in Netherton, Vicarage Road in Wollaston, and Kingswinford Cross, as 17,000 square metres were covered.

In addition, four residential roads - Bayer Street, Keats Drive and Dickens Road in Coseley, and Holland Street in Dudley - were also resurfaced as 4,000 square metres was re-laid by crews.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "We know roads are a contentious issue for our residents. We are a listening authority, and that is why we have allocated millions of pounds from our budget to repair the roads most in need.

"We want to do things properly and resurface roads where we can rather than just going around and filling in holes.

"This approach will take us longer to get around and so we need residents to be patient, but in the long run it will mean our roads have a longer lifespan and are much better to drive on.

"We are already seeing that from the positive feedback we are getting from people since we did the work on Delph Road, Cinder Bank and Mucklow Hill for instance.

"We will continue to do all we can to make it as easy as possible for our residents to get around the borough."

More than 80,000 metres of lines have also been repainted on borough roads in the last 12 months as part of a rolling programme.

Dudley Council spends approximately £140,000 every year on repainting lines, including double yellows to help reduce congestion and keep the borough’s roads moving.

It also includes repainting zebra and pedestrian crossings and zig zag lines outside schools to improve pedestrian safety.