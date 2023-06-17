Planned engineering workers scupper Black Country Ashes fans journeys

Trains are not stopping at several Black Country stations

Fallings Park Councillor Chris Burden, who used to sit on Centro, lamented the engineering works on such an important sporting Saturday.

He tweeted: "Today in West Midlands Public Transport: Birmingham is hosting The Ashes. The main rail route between Wolverhampton and Birmingham is closed partially for engineering works."

Cricket fan Stephen Daniels, from Shifnal, was forced to change his travel plans to get to Edgbaston.

He said: "It's been a nightmare, what would have been a simple train journey turned into a very expensive Uber trip. Rail replacement bus services take ages, it would be quicker to get to London than sit on one of them things.

"I can't believe they would plan engineering works when Birmingham is hosting The Ashes, if it had been a problem on the day, that is one thing, but to plan the closure of the line is unforgivable."

West Midlands Railway apologised for the upheaval.

Only one train an hour can operate between Birmingham and Wolverhampton via an alternative route, that's our service found for Stafford. Beyond that Avanti are operating rail replacements, as we are.

West Midlands Railway tweeted: "This weekend (June 17 and June18 ) buses replace trains at points between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street, with the exception of one hourly non-stop train service."

Passengers who use Smethwick Rolfe Street, Smethwick Galton Bridge, Sandwell and Dudley, Tipton, Dudley Port and Coseley are all unable to get on trains.

West Midlands Railway tweeted: "There's engineering work being undertaken by Network Rail on the mainline between Birmingham and Wolverhampton this weekend.