Multiple vehicle crash on M42 causing 50 minute delays

Published:

Major delays of 50 minutes have been caused by a multiple vehicle crash on the M42.

Lanes one and two remain closed southbound between Junction 10 for Tamworth and Junction nine for the M6 Toll.

Traffic is travelling past the scene using the hard shoulder.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

