Multiple vehicle crash on M42 causing 50 minute delays

Lanes one and two remain closed southbound between Junction 10 for Tamworth and Junction nine for the M6 Toll.
Traffic is travelling past the scene using the hard shoulder.
Emergency services remain at the scene.
Lanes 1 and 2 remain CLOSED on the #M42 southbound between J10 #Tamworth and J9 #M6Toll due to a multi vehicle collision.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) June 15, 2023
Traffic is travelling past the scene using the hardshoulder
Emergency services remain on scene.
There are currently long delays of at least 50 mins. pic.twitter.com/a5SaiGbJbe