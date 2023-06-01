No date set for when broken lift at Metro stop will be repaired

The lift has been left unavailable due to repairs since Monday at Bilston Central

Customers will be unable to use the lift at Bilston Central for the foreseeable future after a mechanical fault was detected earlier this week.

West Midlands Metro have said that the company is working with contractors to carry out the work as quickly as possible, but has been advised that it may take some time to source the parts and said it could not offer a date for the repairs to be completed.

It also said that if anyone with restricted mobility has difficulty with accessing the platform at the station, they should contact the customer service team for help.

A West Midlands Metro spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience while the lift at the Bilston Central tram stop awaits repair following a mechanical fault.

“We would also like to assure them that we are working closely with contractors to carry out the work as quickly as possible.

"However, they have advised us that it may take some time to source the required parts.