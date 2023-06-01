Full list of road closures around the Black Country and South Staffordshire

Roadworks.

The latest expected roadworks list features roads looked after by National Highways only.

Some of the roadworks will cause only minor delays of around ten minutes or less, while others will cause delays ranging from 10-30 minutes.

Wolverhampton road closures

A4510, from 6am April 11 to 5pm August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 / A4510 Westbound, junction 2, 24 hr Lane closure for, junction development works.

Walsall road closures

M6, from midnight, February 2 2020 to 6am May 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A, Northbound and Southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.

A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (Tamworth to Lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

M6, from 9pm April 11 to 6am December 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 9 to junction 10A, lane closures and slip road carriageway closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.

M5, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Northbound to M5 Southbound, link road, carriageway closure and lane closures for reconstruction/renewal works.

A5, from 9pm June 12 to 5am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Watling St, signage for off network closure on A5195.

Sandwell road closures

A4123, from 9.30pm June 5 to 5am June 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 Southbound, junction 2 between exit and entry slip roads, Lane and carriageway closure for technology repairs to loops.

M5, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Northbound to M5 Southbound, link road, carriageway closure and lane closures for reconstruction/renewal works.

M5, from 9.30pm June 12 to 5am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 Northbound, junction 1 to M6, junction 8 both directions, carriageway closure for communications.

Stafford road closures

A34, from 9pm May 22 to 6am June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Northbound, junction 14 to junction 15, Lane and carriageway closure for electrical works.

M6, from 9pm April 27 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, lane closure for communication works.

M6, from 9pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, Lane closure for barrier repair.

A449, from 9pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 J13 clockwise, short stops for inspection/survey under police rolling road closure.

A50, from 6am June 3 to 5pm June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A50 Meir interchange to Tean roundabout both east and Westbound, lane closures, with the A521 Meir Eastbound, entry slip closure on two days for grass cutting works.

M6, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junction 15 exit slips, lane closures for inspection/survey works.

M6, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, lane closures for electrical works.

M6, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, lane closures for electrical works.

M6, from 9pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound, junction 14 to junction 15, lane closures for electrical works.

M6, from 9pm June 9 to 5am June 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, weekend 24 hr lane closures with switching and carriageway closure of Yarnfield emergency entry and exit slips for carriageway repairs.

Cannock Chase road closures

A5, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction bridge street, multiway traffic signals for inspection/survey.

A5, from 9pm May 31 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Toll junction T8 entry slip road. A4600 / A5 Southbound to M6 Toll T7, diversion route for closure T8 of slip road.

South Staffordshire road closures