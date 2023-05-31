HS2 scraps 'ludicrous' juggernauts plan for Staffordshire country lane

HS2 wanted to run lorries down Pirehill Lane in Stone

Bosses wanted to run up to 42 lorries a day along Pirehill Lane in Stone, carrying heavy loads to HS2's Yarlet compound as part of phase 2a of the line, which runs from the West Midlands to Crewe.

But it has now emerged that the road, which is heavily populated and has three schools and three nurseries in its immediate vicinity, has been dropped from the latest works schedule.

Along with a number of other routes between Stone and Madeley, Pirehill Lane had featured in HS2's 'schedule 17' design and construction plans for the area.

They were due to be signed off by Staffordshire County Council earlier this year but the deadline has been pushed back twice, and is now understood to have been extended until June 9.

Councillor David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s transport chief, said: "From the outset we have championed the cause of Staffordshire residents to minimise the impact of HS2 on our communities and on our countryside.

"We have made it clear to HS2 Ltd that Pirehill Lane is currently not suitable for heavy lorry traffic and have asked for it to be removed from the planned scheduled work programme until suitable remediation is undertaken or an alternative identified.

"Following the announced delays to the completion of the HS2 project, HS2 Ltd is due to share its refreshed plans next month."

Earlier this year the council was accused of "waving the white flag" to HS2, after plans to run lorries down country lanes were opposed by groups including Yarnfield & Cold Meece Parish Council and Stone Town Council.

Councillor Jill Hood, who represents Stone Town on Staffordshire County Council, has campaigned for Pirehill Lane to be removed from the schedule.

She said: "It is a victory and it is good that the county council has got behind us to stop it from being included.

"But it is ludicrous that Pirehill Lane was ever included in the first place as it is completely unsuitable for HGVs. To HS2 it looked like the easiest route, and so – to the disbelief of residents – in it went.

"There are some possible alternative routes around the back of the business park, but HS2 have got to come out and take a look, rather than sitting in offices looking at maps.

"The lesson here for the council is to stop listening to everything that HS2 says to them as they don't know what they are talking about.

"The best thing for residents will be for the Government to take another look at HS2 and just bin it."

In March ministers announced a two-year delay to Phase 2a of the line, which starts north of Lichfield at Fradley, in a bid to curb soaring costs.