M6 delays after lorry and car collide leaving one lane shut

Congestion on the M6, Junction 10, close to where the incident is believed to have happened

Delays of around 20 minutes have been reported on the southbound carriageway between junction 10A, where the M54 joins the M6, and junction 10 for Walsall / Wolverhampton, with one lane closed as a result of the crash.

No injuries have been reported from the incident, with National Highways saying the closed lane is soon to reopen to help with congestions.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The congestion comes due to a road traffic accident involving a car and a HGV, one lane was closed to deal with the incident but is soon to reopen to help ease congestion.

"No injuries came from the incident that we know of."

Earlier on today a two-vehicle collision caused queues for drivers heading north.

One of two lanes was closed at the exit of junction 10A for the M54 following the collision at around 7.30am.

Several miles of congestion were reported following the crash, with traffic slowly being released at around 8.45am.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "We can confirm it was two-vehicle collision, but there are no reports of injures.